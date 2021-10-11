Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

