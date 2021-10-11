MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTYFF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $52.23 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

