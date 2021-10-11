Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

SPXSF stock opened at $225.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $225.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.16.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

