Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.