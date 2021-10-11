Head to Head Analysis: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) & Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26% Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 6.63 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -4.60 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 23.27 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -8.55

Fortress Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.89%. Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

