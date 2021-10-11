Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

