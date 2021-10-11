Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

