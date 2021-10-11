Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has $2.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

