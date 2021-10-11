Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.