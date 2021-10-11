Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

SUMO stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

