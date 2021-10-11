Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

ATEYY stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

