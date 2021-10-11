EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

