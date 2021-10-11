Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.03.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$49.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Insiders sold a total of 158,405 shares of company stock worth $7,240,882 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

