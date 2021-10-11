ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$12.43 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

