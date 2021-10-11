Financial Review: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GAN and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GAN and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.57%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 84.49%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than GAN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 16.77 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -34.22 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Summary

Blend Labs beats GAN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

