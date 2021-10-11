Reviewing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Mid Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.76%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 18.31% 9.91% 1.12% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.72 $45.27 million $2.70 15.50 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 2.05 $31.58 million $1.88 14.04

First Mid Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

