Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.59). International Seaways reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.