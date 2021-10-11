UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.