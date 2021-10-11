Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.97.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

