Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUSMF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

RUSMF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

