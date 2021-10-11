Relx’s (RELX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

