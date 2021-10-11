Getlink’s (GRPTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Getlink has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

