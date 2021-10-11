Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

