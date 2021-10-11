Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

