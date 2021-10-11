Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €36.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.92 ($37.55).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.