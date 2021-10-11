JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €40.90 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

