Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

