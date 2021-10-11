Accolade’s (ACCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 208.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 135.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 144.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

