CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce $112.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.12 million and the highest is $123.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $437.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $640.79 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $650.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

