BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

