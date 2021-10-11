HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
Shares of VIRX stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.