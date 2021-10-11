HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

