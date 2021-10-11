HC Wainwright Raises XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $69.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis decreased their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA opened at $25.78 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.87.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.