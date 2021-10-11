Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The Satellite Services segment of the company is progressing well, thanks to improving in-flight connectivity service revenues with growth in fixed broadband business resulting from higher bandwidth service plans. The company remains focused on the launch of ViaSat-3 global constellation. Strength in the ground antenna systems business, along with higher earth imaging and observation bandwidth demands, is likely to boost ground infrastructure products and services. It is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics and global coverage. However, stiff competition and integration risks related to acquisitions are major concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

