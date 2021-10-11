Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.32.

PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

