Tesco’s (TSCDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.