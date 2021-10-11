Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,364 shares of company stock worth $2,001,624. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 196.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,277 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.