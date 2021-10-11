UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

