Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.65 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

