Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

