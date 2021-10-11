Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Future has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

