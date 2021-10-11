Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $65.75.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,104 shares of company stock valued at $142,612,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

