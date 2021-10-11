Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.31 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $388.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.