Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $388.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.