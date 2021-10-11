Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.55. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.