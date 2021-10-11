BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With gradual economic recovery, it is poised for decent loan growth despite a competitive banking environment. BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and efforts to expand on acquisitions will drive growth in the quarters ahead. With decent liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings, it might be able to continue meeting debt obligations in the near term. Yet, persistently rising operating costs might cause operational inefficiency and hinder bottom-line growth in the near term. Low interest rates are likely to keep net interest margins (NIM) under pressure. Capital-deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

