Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

