Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

