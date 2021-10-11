AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

AG.L (LON:AG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($6.99).

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

