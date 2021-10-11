AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

AG.L (LON:AG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($6.99).
About AG.L
