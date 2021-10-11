Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 10,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

