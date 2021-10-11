Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get GB Group alerts:

LON GBG opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 889.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 881.37. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

In other news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total value of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.