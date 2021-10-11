Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.20 ($8.00).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 568.80 ($7.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 539.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 540.24. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 390.60 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

