Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report $790.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $809.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $464.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

